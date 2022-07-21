Forward, Nikão scores two goals and makes the best game for São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Faced with the absences in the offensive sector, coach Rogério Ceni advanced Nikão to act as Luciano’s attacking partner in São Paulo against Inter. The bet paid off, and the number 10 played his best game since arriving at Morumbi.

In the 3-3 draw this Wednesday, in Beira-Rio, Nikão scored two goals like a typical 9, with a touch of the ball. With that, he reached three goals for São Paulo in the season, breaking a two-month fast in scoring the nets.

– Nikão is not an area nine, but he has already played that role and playing on both sides. I have him and Luciano as players who like the same places. We did the training yesterday with Nikão, we lose reference, but gain mobility, making us have a better touch of the ball. He has ball protection, one of his virtues, if it is necessary for the midfielders to touch, Talles did it very well, Nestor did it in the first half. With two wings we managed to do that. He went as far as he could,” Ceni declared at a press conference.

The first time he scored two goals for the club, in his debut as a “striker”, occurs in a moment of reaffirmation.

After facing pain in his left foot, responsible for generating a longer-than-expected recovery, Nikão would return at first in the match against Atlético-MG, almost two weeks ago.

However, the attacking midfielder himself asked for more days of preparation for the coaching staff, in order to achieve better physical shape at the competitive level. The comeback came against Palmeiras, for the Copa do Brasil, on classification day at Allianz Parque.

Against Inter came his first chance as a starter since May, against Jorge Wilstermann, precisely the last game before the physical problem that took him out for almost two months.

The answer with two goals and decisive participation justifies Ceni’s bet, in addition to the weighting of the shirt 10 himself, with the more days of work in the CT.

The night in Beira-Rio has weight to signify a new moment for Nikão, in search of protagonism in São Paulo.

