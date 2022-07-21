Four people from Blumenau hit the corner of the Mega-Sena; check the values

Yadunandan Singh 18 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Four people from Blumenau hit the corner of the Mega-Sena; check the values 0 Views

Four residents of Blumenau hit the corner of the Mega-Sena and won R$22,000 each. The 2502 contest was held on the night of this Wednesday, 20.

Simple type bets were made over the internet and at Wan Dall and Heining lotteries. In all, each resident will receive R$ 22,920.73.

The numbers drawn were: 16, 20, 21, 39, 44 and 55. Check the complete results here.

other lucky ones

Another nine residents matched four numbers at the Mega-Sena and won R$ 1,157.38, as well as a pool with six shares, which took the same amount.

In addition to them, a pool with 17 odds also hit the bet and received R$ 3,472.08.

Bets were placed at JR, 1003 Ltda, Blumenau, Central, Velha, Ferradura, Norte and European Park lotteries. Some of the bets drawn were made over the internet.

Quina Result

A resident also got four numbers right on Quina. The 5902 contest was drawn this Wednesday, 20th. The single bet made at the Central lottery took R$ 8,548.58.

The numbers drawn were 07, 48, 59, 64 and 74. Check the complete results here.

Read too:

– Works at the West Terminal will impact traffic in Blumenau
– Delegate comments on investigation of couple found dead in Timbó
– Worker is hospitalized in Blumenau after falling from a height of 10 meters in Indaial

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Fiat Toro and Pulse receive new items in the 2023 line; see what changes – 07/19/2022

Fiat presented news for the 2023 line of the Pulse and Toro. Both models received …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved