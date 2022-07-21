Four people from Blumenau hit the corner of the Mega-Sena; check the values

Four residents of Blumenau hit the corner of the Mega-Sena and won R$22,000 each. The 2502 contest was held on the night of this Wednesday, 20.

Simple type bets were made over the internet and at Wan Dall and Heining lotteries. In all, each resident will receive R$ 22,920.73.

The numbers drawn were: 16, 20, 21, 39, 44 and 55. Check the complete results here.

other lucky ones

Another nine residents matched four numbers at the Mega-Sena and won R$ 1,157.38, as well as a pool with six shares, which took the same amount.

In addition to them, a pool with 17 odds also hit the bet and received R$ 3,472.08.

Bets were placed at JR, 1003 Ltda, Blumenau, Central, Velha, Ferradura, Norte and European Park lotteries. Some of the bets drawn were made over the internet.

Quina Result

A resident also got four numbers right on Quina. The 5902 contest was drawn this Wednesday, 20th. The single bet made at the Central lottery took R$ 8,548.58.

The numbers drawn were 07, 48, 59, 64 and 74. Check the complete results here.

