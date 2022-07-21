Friend’s Day: friendship is our existential and psychological basis, says educator | Pernambuco

Friend and International Friendship Day, this Wednesday (20), serves to celebrate those people who give emotional support and share important moments in our lives. According to educator and professor at the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE) Hugo Monteiro Ferreira, it is also a day to discuss friendship and remember the importance of healthy relationships.

“Friendship is our great existential and psychological ballast. […]it lacks a floor, a floor for me to feel safer to go through challenges”, said Ferreira.

The National School Health Survey (Pense), carried out by the IBGE with students in the 9th year of elementary school in 2019 and released in July 2022, points out that 3.7% of respondents in Recife say they do not have a single close friend. In 2012, this percentage was 3.1%.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

In terms of sex, 6.8% of boys reported not having close friends in the most recent survey. Among girls, the percentage is 0.6%, (see more about the stats below).

Also a specialist in the area of ​​mental and emotional health of children, adolescents and young people, Ferreira explained that the group addressed in the research is part of what he calls the “bedroom generation”, a theme that he turned into a book.

This is a generation that communicates a lot through virtual social networks. “The fourth generation builds bonds of friendship, but bonds under threat. What kind of threat? The fear of frustration, of loss, of the rupture of the created expectation. So, there is friendship, but there is a very detailed friendship”, evaluated the educator. .

REVEJA: Educator Hugo Monteiro talks about adolescent mental health and the importance of dialogue

For the book, the educator heard 3,115 young people between 11 and 18 years old (see in the video above more about the book). “Even these guys who come from kindergarten and those groups that form in high school, what I realize is that these relationships are not always healthy”, said Ferreira.

A healthy friendship, according to the educator, is composed of some bases, with the reciprocity of affection and acceptance of the person as fundamental points.

“Friendship is perhaps the greatest feeling in terms of social relationships that we can build. Friends are fundamental, because without them I cannot survive, but without submission. friends want me to be who i can be. Friend who wants you to be what he would like you to be is no longer your friend“, declared Ferreira.

Psychologist and pedagogue of the Welfare in Education program, from the Recife Department of Education, George Vieira pointed out that, regardless of age, attention must be paid to affective bonds and how they are being formed.

“Today, bonds are very much mediated by digital, information and communication technologies. They are not necessarily true bonds when we just identify and create a bond with what we think the person is and not with what in fact yeah,” he pointed out.

2 of 3 Students arrive for class at a private school in Recife, in a file image — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo/Arquivo Students arrive for class at a private school in Recife, in file image — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo/Arquivo

The program in which Viera works seeks to work, among other aspects, with a careful look at personal issues that can cause discomfort, in addition to providing tools for this. For him, adequate affective bonds are essential for understanding that conflicts normally exist in human relationships, but do not need to be harmful or violent.

“Friendship contributes decisively to a better school environment for everyone. We know that the school environment ends up representing for children and adolescents an extension of their home”, Vieira pointed out.

Friend’s Day: discover curiosities about the date

For this, educators need to understand the difficulties and social context of students to understand it better. “Educational work in schools is important, even so that the school is seen by the student as a refuge from their daily pain”, evaluated the psychologist.

“The promotion of friendship between students, between students and teachers is important to create a harmonious atmosphere, but not idyllic. It is not believing that the school is heaven on earth,” said Vieira.

Friendship, highlighted the psychologist and pedagogue, needs to be understood as a bond with people. And, as social beings, people always seek to connect with others in some way.

“This bond can even weaken over the years. Today I can’t relate to childhood friends, but this is much more because we lose contact. The affective bond remains in our mind, like a longing”, he pointed out.

3 of 3 Equipment that looks like cell phones are used for research carried out by the IBGE — Photo: Reproduction/IBGE Equipment that looks like cell phones are used for research carried out by the IBGE — Photo: Reproduction/IBGE

The statistics presented in Pense are still considered experimental and the one compiled with the last three surveys was released in July 2022. The planning and management manager of IBGE in Pernambuco, Fernanda Estelita, explained that this means that she is going through a process of consolidation.

“This does not mean that it is not a valid statistic. It is valid, but it still does not have a history built so that we can have a consolidated structure. It is under evaluation, receiving guidance, criticism and suggestions. It is under development” , said Fernanda.

An innovative aspect of the survey is that it is 9th grade students who answer the survey directly on electronic equipment, such as a cell phone. Many questionnaires applied before were done with parents, not students.

“He [aluno] responds directly to the equipment and doesn’t have to look at my face. With that, he feels much more comfortable to speak the truth”, said Fernanda.

The questionnaires were applied in classrooms with several students, with all responding at the same time. “It’s a research that I love, because we talk directly to the person. […] We get an audience that is not used to being heard by society, by the public. They are students who are 13 or 14 years old,” said the manager.

The study also addressed issues such as teenage pregnancy, alcohol consumption, mental health, among other topics.

Click here to go back to the beginning.