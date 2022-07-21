Funai president expelled from event in Madrid screaming: ‘Miliciano’ – Politica

Funai president was expelled from meeting on indigenous theme (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) The president of the National Indian Foundation (Funai), Marcelo Xavier, left an international event in Madrid, Spain, after being attacked by groups that questioned his participation in a meeting on the indigenous situation.

In a video posted on social media, Ricardo Fao, a former Funai employee, claims that Xavier did not deserve to be at that meeting. Soon after, the president leaves the place.

“This man is responsible for the death of Bruno Pereira. This man is responsible for the death of Phillips. You are a militiaman, a bandit. Go away, go outside”, shouted Ricardo Rao, a former Funai employee, referring to journalist Dom Phillips. and the indigenist Bruno Pereira, murdered in June of this year.

The event took place at the XV General Assembly of FILAC (Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean).

Dom and Bruno case

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips disappeared on June 5th during a trip through Vale do Javari, one of the largest indigenous territories in Brazil, in western Amazonas.

The pair were in the region with the objective of interviewing riverine and indigenous people for the production of a book about the Amazon.

After being shot dead, Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips had their bodies burned, quartered and buried.

