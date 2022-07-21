Future Ibovespa retreats after ECB decision to raise interest rates; Brazil’s revenue data on the radar

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades this Thursday (21), in line with the pre-market in New York and European exchanges.

The index was already operating in a slight decline before the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. The increase was 0.5 percentage point. The movement continued after the decision.

In Brazil, the highlight of the day is the release of Petrobras’ production and sales figures (PETR3;PETR4) after the market closes. At 10:30 am (Brasília time) the result of the June collection in the country will be announced.

On the political side, President Jair Bolsonaro participates today, via videoconference, in the Mercosur summit.

At 9:27 am, the Ibovespa futures maturing in August was down 0.44%, at 98,335 points.

The commercial dollar had a slight drop of 0.11%, at R$5.454 in purchases and R$5.455 in sales. The dollar futures for August was down 0.18%, at R$5.479.

Most futures interest rates are higher: DIF23 (January to 2023), 0.00 pp, at 13.86%; DIF25, +0.04pp to 13.34%; DIF27, +0.05 pp, at 13.29%; and DIF29, +0.05pp, at 13.41%.

On Wall Street, the main indexes retreat as investors follow the release of earnings for the second quarter of 2022.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.25%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.09% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.18%.

Early in the morning, European stocks were already down in today’s session, with investors in the region already anticipating the first rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) in more than a decade.

ECB President Christine Lagarde’s interview (9:45 am) will be closely monitored by markets as it could signal more aggressive tightening in the coming months.

Still on the European radar, Russia has resumed gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, allaying fears of gas disruption to the continent. The risk of rationing was putting pressure not only on European stock exchanges but also on the euro itself, which came to be cheaper than the dollar last week. That didn’t happen 20 years ago.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has resigned for the second time in a week, but now permanently.

Asian markets closed with no clear direction after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held its interest rates as expected, while lowering its 2022 growth forecast and raising its inflation forecasts.

The Bank of Japan left short-term interest rates at -0.1% and its target for the Japanese 10-year government bond (JGB) yield at around zero.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It continues in a downtrend in the short term and in consolidation in the very short term. Yesterday it was not able to show strength to continue the high and not the sales. Next support: 94,000 points; next resistance: 101,000 point region.

Dollar

“Buyer day yesterday and closing close to the resistance of R$ 5,500. It continues strong in the uptrend and if it breaks the previous top, the next resistance is at R$5,800.”

