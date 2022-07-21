Gambler from Vale do Itajaí alone wins R$ 1.5 million in Lotofácil

A player from Camboriú alone won more than R$ 1.5 million at Lotofácil in the 2577 contest held on the night of this Wednesday, 20th. The bet made was simple and cost R$ 2.50.



The numbers drawn were 01, 04, 06, 07, 08, 09, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 23, 24 and 25. The Camboriú resident won R$ 1,526,441.34, hitting the 15 numbers. Another 203 bets matched 14 numbers and took BRL 1,576.65.

The bet was made at Lotérica Areias, on Avenida José Francisco Bernardes, in downtown Camboriú.

Mega Sena

Four residents of Blumenau hit the corner of the Mega-Sena and won R$22,000 each. The 2502 contest was held on the night of this Wednesday, 20.

Simple type bets were made over the internet and at Wan Dall and Heining lotteries. In all, each resident will receive R$ 22,920.73.

The numbers drawn were: 16, 20, 21, 39, 44 and 55.

