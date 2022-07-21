Game of Thrones spinoff series gets trailer

The Targaryen family in all their glory!

It’s not long before we get to know The Dragon’s Housethe series derived from game of Thrones that will take the audience into the great Targaryen civil war. Among new intrigues in pursuit of the Iron Throne, we will also see new dragons. And it is precisely these giant beasts that draw attention in the first official trailer for the series.

The story deals with the events of the period known as The Dance of Dragons, 200 years before the events of GOT, a bloody civil war that tore House Targaryen apart and culminated in its downfall.

It all starts when the king Viserys I dies and doubts arise as to whether the throne will be inherited by his eldest daughter, Princess Rhaeniraor his first son, the prince aegon. Even though the king had chosen his daughter, his second wife, the queen Alicent, does not accept the decision. Thus, a division arises between the supporters of each heir and we have a great civil war.

The trailer shows some of that intensity and violence that divides the Targaryen house and, of course, a lot of the action, violence and dragons that fans love so much.

Watch the trailer below:

unlike game of Throneswho adapted the books of A Song of Fire and Icethe great saga of George RR Martin that is not yet finished, the story that inspires The Dragon’s House is already completed.

We know what happens because of the book The Dance of the Dragonswhich delivers a conclusion, and also because we have information about House Targaryen and the other great families participating in this event, as they are mentioned or appear in the other saga.

The Dragon’s House premiere day August 21 this year on HBO Max.

