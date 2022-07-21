Gaming PCs with up to R$700 off on Amazon; check out

Amazon has great deals on full-featured gaming PCs. They are devices with great processing power that have discounts of up to R$ 700 on the site. Check out the best deals we have listed for you:

PC Gamer Fnew

The complete gaming PC includes a 19-inch display, has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 500GB of internal storage. The computer also has an NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 video card, with 2 GB of memory. In addition, the PC comes with a keyboard, mouse and gaming headset to ensure a complete user experience.

Intel Darius gaming pc

The Intel gaming device promises to please even the most demanding gamers. The PC comes with a 19-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 TI graphics card and 480GB SSD. In addition to a gaming keyboard and mouse, the set comes with a headset and webcam for live broadcasts.

PC Aires

The PC has a 19-inch monitor, 8 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, a 500 GB hard drive and an AMD Radeon R7 Graphics video card with 4 GB of video memory. Whoever buys the computer still gets a webcam for recording live streams.

