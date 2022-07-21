Gasoline prices at stations may drop by R$ 0.15 from this Wednesday

Gasoline may drop R$ 0.15 at gas stations from this Wednesday (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) Petrobras announced yesterday a reduction of 4.92% in the average price of gasoline sold at refineries. As of today, the price of a liter delivered to distributors will go from R$4.06 to R$3.86, a reduction of R$0.20 per liter. However, the readjustment does not guarantee a decrease in the final value to the consumer. The amount that reaches the population’s pocket depends on the distributors and also on the stations that sell the fuel, which are free to set prices.

In a statement, Petrobras informed that, considering the mixture sold to the consumer – 73% gasoline and 23% ethanol – the state-owned company’s share in the final price at pumps dropped from R$2.96, on average, to R$2, 81 for each liter sold at gas stations, that is, R$ 0.15 less.

The last gasoline adjustment made by the company was on June 17, when the average price of a liter rose 5.18%. This is the first low since December 2021. Since then, the international market has raised fuel prices to very high levels. The first change in the price of gasoline was also carried out by Caio Paes de Andrade, who assumed the presidency of the company, at the end of June, by appointment of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with the objective of stopping further increases.

global market

In the note explaining the change, the state-owned company informed that the reduction follows the evolution of international reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline. “It is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, informed the oil company. The price of diesel was not mentioned by the company.

Experts pointed out that the decision follows the reduction of global oil prices. On Friday, the barrel of Brent reached the lowest value since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, US$ 95 (R$ 518), and closed with a slight drop of 0.47%.

The executive president of the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), Srgio Arajo, stated that Petrobras was not wrong in lowering gasoline prices. “In fact, the prices charged by the state-owned company are correct. This reduction was quite coherent,” he said.

Fuel reduction is one of the most debated topics by Congress and the federal government this year. For FGV economist Maurcio Cando, the fall in the result of government pressure on Petrobras. “a movement to adapt to the international market. Oil and derivatives fell, stabilizing at a lower level,” he explained.

Paulo Tavares, president of the Federal District Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindicombustíveis-DF), agreed that the reduction follows the international situation. However, he pointed out that the price adjustment should have happened sooner if it had been guided only by market forces.

“The market asked for a higher positive adjustment and Petrobras did not go up. Now that oil has dropped, they have reduced it, correctly. But why didn’t they go up earlier? This goes against the policy of following the international market. The government made it clear who wouldn’t let prices go up, especially in an election year. So much so that he changed president twice and would change as many times as necessary to avoid new highs”, highlighted Paulo Tavares.

tax cut

Consumers have been living for three weeks with the drop in fuel at pumps, since the law enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in June, which limited the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on these products to 18%. After the measure, the average price of gasoline in the country fell from R$ 7.39 to R$ 6.07, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The reduction in refineries should push the value even further down.

The price of diesel was also affected by the new law, but to a much lesser extent than that of gasoline, as the product had already been exempt from federal taxes and state taxation was lower. With the tax cuts, the derivative fell by only 1.2%.

Srgio Arajo believes that diesel prices did not decrease due to the volatility of the product’s quotations. “The volatility of diesel is much higher than that of gasoline, so I believe that, for this reason, the price may not have fallen”, stated the executive president of Abicom.