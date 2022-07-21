Gefron Cops Among Timemania Winners | Cáceres News

A three-quota pool made at a lottery in Cuiabá matched the seven numbers drawn in the Timemania 1810 contest, held this Tuesday (19). One of the three shares purchased by about 20 military police, including police from the Special Border Group (GEFRON) took the jackpot.

The winning ticket received the biggest prize in the history of the lottery, of BRL 55,653,685.86 – previously the highest amount was BRL 32,484,301.48. The tens this time were 11-21-27-37-58-64-65. And the heart team, Ponte Preta-SP.

The bet was made at Lotérica Ponto da Sorte, on Avenida Miguel Sutil. In all, each quota will receive more than R$ 18.5 million.

Each of the military will receive around 927 thousand reais from the apportionment of the winners of the pool.

A source said that the military has been playing for a long time, and that some stopped playing precisely in this betting round, ended up not winning the jackpot.

In addition, 23 bets matched six of the drawn numbers and each won a prize of R$ 35,235.13.

Another 934 tickets had five numbers, taking a prize of R$ 1,239.53 each.

At Timemania, the player needs to place a bet of ten numbers, plus the favorite team, in the lottery shops accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. The value of the bet is R$ 3.

Each contest draws seven numbers and a heart team. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.