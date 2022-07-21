Girl dies shot in the head in the community of Carvão, in Itaguaí | Rio de Janeiro

Esther Vitória de Melo Pires died on the morning of this Thursday (21), shot in the head on Wednesday (20) in the community of Carvão, in Itaguaí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. She was hospitalized in serious condition at Pedro II Hospital, in Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio.

The Military Police (PM) reported, in the early hours of the morning, that they arrested the man who shot Esther in Itaguaí.

He was identified as Caio Cezar Barbosa and, according to the police, confessed to the crime at the police station. Known by the nickname Pivete, he is 23 years old and was captured in the Comunidade do Engenho. He was arrested in a joint action between the PM and the Civil Police.

According to the police, Caio confessed to the police that he is involved in drug trafficking in the Carvão Community. In testimony, he said that he heard on the radio that there was a German in the community. The term is used by criminals to define bandits from rival factions.

Caio also stated that he found the man in a fight with another drug dealer in the community. He claims he shot, but missed the target and hit the child.

“Caio reports that he would have fired the shot not to hit the child, but an executioner who was in the community and who was a member of the other faction. In addition to his arrest, we were able to identify this element that was in the community and arrest him and the weapon used by Caio to carry out the shooting”, said police chief Marcos Santana Gomes, responsible for the case.

The rival who entered the Carvão community was also arrested by the police. Charlemagne Silva Ferreira was found tied up in a wooded area in the community with the weapon used in the crime.