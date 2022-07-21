Global actor explodes and offends live follower: “clown!”

During a moment of the live, the actor gave his opinion on his way of seeing how the family should be formed.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Juliano Cazarré participated in a live on his social networks this Wednesday (20) and was irritated by a comment from a follower. While talking about the role of a woman and a man in the family environment, the interpreter of Alcides in the soap opera Pantanal was called a sexist and spoke out against the hater. “Clown,” he said. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

During a moment of the live, the actor gave his opinion on his way of seeing how the family should be formed: “Father’s lap and mother’s lap are different. Mother’s lap is affection, warmth. Father’s lap is protection, security. And we need to be strong. There will be a day when your wife will come home needing to cry and she will have your shoulder to cry on”, he said.

“What we see nowadays is the woman coming home needing to vent and there’s another crybaby next to her. ‘Oh, love, I got a lock today on the street, they closed my car. Oh, love, my boss mistreated me’. Sometimes we have to swallow our crying so our family can cry,” he added.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

However, a viewer of the live did not agree with Juliano Cazarré’s position and called him sexist. The actor read the negative comment and was irate. “Did I speak ill of women by any chance? It’s always this freshness, brother. That’s why it’s full of men full of jelly like that. To speak well of fathers is not to speak badly of mothers.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING