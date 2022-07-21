Globo star discovers he has AIDS and regrets: Stain in life

According to Cláudia Raia, the news stained her life

Claudia Raia he became one of the biggest stars in Brazil due to his work on Rede Globo. However, what few know is that she went through a very delicate situation in 1992.

That’s because, the star of the carioca station had his name linked in a news that he would have HIV, AIDS. However, it was all just a big lie.

According to “TV History”this subject is “dead” nowadays, but it caused a real scandal at the time.

On February 11, 1992, Globo had to hold a press conference to put an end to the rumors that Cláudia Raia had AIDS.

At the time, the actress filed a criminal complaint against the infectious disease specialist. Ricardo Veronesiwho was responsible for making comments about her health.

“A stain on my life” said Cláudia Raia during the Globo press conference.

The story about the possible illness of the global started because of her weight loss due to a dance job.

CLÁUDIA RAIA GIVES DECLARATION

The Globo actress took advantage of the scandal to give her opinion on the disease. “This accusation is a very annoying and uncomfortable thing.”she began, who continued:

“I am a public person, who lives off my image, always associated with health. I don’t have a promiscuous sex life and I already knew the result would be negative.”detonated Cláudia Raia.

In addition, the Globo star also reflected on the fact that people compare weight loss with the disease.

Finally, Cláudia Raia defended the then president, Collor, who supported him, saying that the comments also surrounded the politician’s life.

PROOF YOU HAVE NO DISEASE

Thus, the Globo star had to prove that she did not have the disease and underwent a series of tests.

After the repercussion, the matter disappeared from the media. However, a short time later, countless Brazilian stars contracted the disease and died.

HIV currently has great treatments and the stigmas and prejudices related to patients are less aggressive.