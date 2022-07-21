Gloria Pires makes a cameo in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | Beyond the Illusion

The last chapters of “Beyond Illusion” will reserve a surprise for fans of the 6 o’clock soap opera. Gloria Pires will play Nise da Silveira on stage with Matias (Antonio Calloni) and Leônidas (Eriberto Leão). The actress will return to play the psychiatrist who revolutionized the way of treating schizophrenia, eliminating electroshock and lobotomy. In cinema, Gloria was successful as Nise in 2016.