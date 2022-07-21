Gloria Pires makes a cameo in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | Beyond the Illusion

The last chapters of “Beyond Illusion” will reserve a surprise for fans of the 6 o’clock soap opera. Gloria Pires will play Nise da Silveira on stage with Matias (Antonio Calloni) and Leônidas (Eriberto Leão). The actress will return to play the psychiatrist who revolutionized the way of treating schizophrenia, eliminating electroshock and lobotomy. In cinema, Gloria was successful as Nise in 2016.

On Instagram, Gloria Pires posted scenes of the characterization for the character. Look!

“Preparing to get to #BeyondIllusion!!”, she wrote.

Gloria Pires puts characterization for 'Beyond Illusion'

In “Beyond Illusion”, Nise will meet Matias who will be hospitalized after a new outbreak. She will soon have him untied. Matias will be upset when he is confronted by Olivia (Debora Ozório) about the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela).

Gloria Pires records with Antonio Calloni in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Reproduction

Antonio Calloni, by the way, commented on Gloria Pires’ post:

“Dear Gloria, always nice to see you again,” he wrote.

The scene with the participation of Gloria Pires will air until the end of this month. Don’t miss out!

Scenes from the movie ‘Nise – the heart of madness’ — Photo: Imdb/play

Watch Olivia helping Matias in an outbreak:

Matias has a crisis and Olivia helps him

