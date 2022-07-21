Goalkeeper César, ex-Bahia and Flamengo, agrees with Boavista, from Portugal | portuguese football

Goalkeeper César, ex-Bahia and Flamengo, is the new player for Boavista, from Portugal. The team announced the signing of the Brazilian this Wednesday. At the age of 30, he joins his first team in European football and signs a two-year contract, until the end of the 2023/24 season.
– Playing in Europe was a dream, but having the opportunity to fulfill it in one of the biggest clubs in Portugal is perfect. I am very grateful for the opportunity they are giving me and I will do everything to be up to this challenge – César said to Boavista’s official channels.
César arrived at Bahia earlier this year after 12 years at Flamengo. In the Bahia Tricolor, however, he did not even enter the field. Danilo Fernandes Reserve, the goalkeeper terminated his contractby mutual agreement, earlier this week.
– He arrived at Boavista at the right time in my career. I feel more mature and experienced. I also come with the notion that Boavista has excellent goalkeepers in the squad, as is the case with Bracali. That’s why I want to do my job well and help my colleagues to be better with each passing day – said César, referring to the other Brazilian in the squad, goalkeeper José Bracali.
César’s last official game was in January 2021, in a 2-0 defeat by Flamengo against Ceará. Boavista was the only Portuguese champion of this century outside the trio of giants in the country, Benfica, Porto and Sporting. The team lifted its only league cup in 2000/01. Last season, the team ranked 12th.
