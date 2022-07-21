God of War Ragnarok: Collector’s Edition revealed major spoilers

It was a long wait but God of War Ragnarok finally got its release date, new trailer and info earlier this month! And of course, the community has already taken the opportunity to hunt down every detail and raise their own theories around the internet, highlighting a little secret hidden in plain sight in the Collector’s Edition of the game!

As noted by SirDrè, or @SirDretheGreat on Twitterthe physical version of Thor’s Mjölnir hammer has at least three spaces to insert runes, which seems to be a clear sign that at some point in the plot the player will be able to wield this legendary weapon and then customize it with different powers:

Detail on this hoe is crazy. Rune slots pretty much confirms Thor’s hammer will be wielded at some point in the game. #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/onnAoq6LGq — SirDrè (@SirDretheGreat) July 15, 2022

Also earlier this month, PlayStation released an official unboxing video of the Collector’s Edition and Jötnar Edition of God of War Ragnarok presented by actor Ryan Hurst, the game’s Thor, and by Rafael Grassetti, art director. From 3:11 minutes onwards you can see the hammer in even more detail:

The 40cm replica looks pretty faithful to the little we’ve seen of Mjölnir in the trailers, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if these runes really mean what they seem, as the game won’t be released until November 9, 2022 in versions for PlayStation 5 and PS4!