Gui Khury, 13, takes two silvers at X Games | skateboard

A world skateboarding phenomenon at just 13 years old, Gui Khury won two silver medals on this first day of the California (USA) stage of the X Games. The first of them was in vertical skating, when he was surpassed only by the American Jimmy Wilkins, with Mitchie Brusco completing the podium. The second silver medal came shortly after in the dispute of the Vert Best Trick – best maneuver – having the Brazilian Rony Lopes with the bronze.

– Got another medal now. Oh my God, I can’t believe it. I don’t know what else to say, I’m so happy. I’ll tell you, see, it was really cool – said Gui in a post on social media during the first day of X Games in California.

– I was very happy with my performance in both modalities and in having won two more medals at the X-Games. It’s great to be here again. Now I’m also looking forward to the Mega Ramp dispute – completed the athlete hours later.

The main maneuver that secured the silver medal in the vertical was the 720 de Gui (see video below). In the same race, the Brazilian tried a 900° and also a 1080° on the line, but he couldn’t. Even so, he secured silver at the X Games.

The skater, who is part of the Brazilian team and who dreams of qualifying for the Paris-2024 Olympics, opened the largest skate ramp in Brazil in the backyard of his grandmother’s house in Curitiba. Esporte Espetacular was there in Curitiba to see the 9.8m high by 67m long structure.

A few hours later, Gui returned to the track to compete in the Vert Best Trick – competition for the best trick – he repeated the performance and also won silver.

Check out the lap that won the medal for best maneuver

Gui tradition at X Games

Rony Lopes also medaled

Brazil also had another representative giving joy at the X Games. In the dispute for the best maneuver, Rony Gomes, 30 years old, took the bronze, making the Brazilian one-two on the podium. Elliot Sloan of the United States took the gold.

Ron also competed in vertical skateboarding doing good tricks, but ended up finishing only in 8th place. Check out Ron’s last lap below.