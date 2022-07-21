Guta of the original version confronted director for incest

Guta in the first version of “Pantanal”, Luciene Adami, 57, said she confronted Jayme Monjardim, director of the original 1990 version, for incest in the soap opera. The actress showed discomfort when recording scenes of the alleged brothers.

“There was a kissing scene between the two of them that I was super uncomfortable, I thought: ‘You can’t’. Then I went to talk to the director. He laughed and said: ‘Wow, Tarcisinho [Tarcísio Filho] just walked out of here saying the same thing to me,” she said in an interview with iG.

She said that Jayme calmed the actors down and that he would resolve the situation. “And he really did. When we learned the whole story, it all made sense.”

Luciene explained that the actors received the scripts gradually. In this way, they did not know that, in the end, Guta and Marcelo discover that they are not brothers.

Another difficulty faced by her was in doing scenes without clothes. To make the discomfort difficult, her character was one of the most intimate scenes in the serial.

“It wasn’t easy to do the nude scenes. And I had the nude scene right at the beginning of the soap opera. We were super protected. O Jayme defined that, in these intimate scenes, there should be a minimum of people from the team”, recalled Luciene, who also highlighted not seeing so many nude scenes in the current version.

The actress also commented on the backstage of the soap opera on the extinct Rede Manchete. She had a very close relationship with Cristiana Oliveira (Juma), Andréa Richa (Muda) and Jussara Freire (Filó). “We shared a room and got along really well. I didn’t have any relationship problems with anyone,” she said.

When commenting on the current version, Luciene stated that she was excited to learn that a remake of “Pantanal” would be produced. “I thought it was a cool idea because today we are in a completely different situation, especially in the Pantanal, than we were 32 years ago. Deforestation and fires took place in another dimension. I thought it was cool that they brought this with a more current perception”.

When comparing her Guta to the TV Globo version, played by actress Julia Dalavia, she observes some differences. “I think she’s a great actress and she’s playing a completely different Guta from mine. Despite being the same Guta, with the same speech, with the same questions, we built different characters. And there’s no problem with that”, concluded.