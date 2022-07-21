“Guys, what interview is this?”; Patrícia Poeta is again criticized on social networks after leaving ‘climate’ during the “Meeting”

O “Date” this Wednesday (20) received Alex Silva, a boy who had an unbelievable motorcycle accident, which has had repercussions in recent days. The young man, aged 19 was saved by the helmet after falling and ending up with his head under the wheel of a bus.

However, when talking about what happened, many internet users noticed an uncomfortable atmosphere between the interviewee and presenter Patrícia Poeta. It is worth remembering that the journalist has been heavily criticized on social media after taking over the new command of the program.

on the web, netizens said that the way the presenter conducted the conversation was totally “nonsense”. That’s because Patricia’s first question was: “What went through your head? [na hora do acidente]”. On Twitter, one user fired: “The kid who went flying off his motorcycle is at the Meeting and Patricia Poeta’s first question: ‘what went through your head?’. Passed the wheel of the bus, Patricia, for God’s sake”commented.

Other netizens said that the interview was not yielding, making it clear a real live weather. “Guys, what is this interview with Patrícia Poeta with the boy who suffered the motorcycle accident? Help, God”, said one. “I’m embarrassed here”, said another.

Patrícia Poeta has been heavily criticized after taking charge of “Encontro”

After numerous criticisms about Patrícia Poeta, Globo decided to defend the presenter by responding to a fan praise. The netizen made a publication saying she was loving the program: “I’m just loving our ‘Meeting’ mornings with Patrícia Poeta”, said. The broadcaster, then, decided to respond to the comment, disregarding the opposing opinions: “It’s been a delight to spend the mornings with Patricia! She is a sweetheart and always puts on a show.”replied the Globo profile.