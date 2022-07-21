Health incorporates drug to SUS for the treatment of osteoporosis

The Ministry of Health (MS) decided to incorporate zoledronic acid into the list of medicines offered by the Unified Health System (SUS). Medication is used for the treatment of patients with osteoporosis who have intolerance or swallowing difficulties of oral bisphosphonates. The ordinance was published today (21) in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU).

The incorporation of the drug meets a recommendation from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) of the MS. According to the ordinance, the drug should be offered to the population in the SUS within a maximum period of 180 days.

Osteoporosis affects bone metabolism, decreasing bone mass and compromising the structure of tissues responsible for bone formation. The disease is the leading cause of fracture in people over 50 years of age.

The Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT) of the MS already makes available within the scope of the SUS the use of Vitamin D and Calcium, raloxifene, conjugated estrogens, calcitonin (nasal spray) and oral bisphosphonates (alendronate and risedronate) for the treatment of patients with osteoporosis.

According to Conitec, the incorporation of zoledronic acid is due, among other reasons, to its high capacity to bind to mineralized bone. When administered, the drug acts rapidly on the bone, inhibiting the imbalance between calcium reabsorption and bone remodeling.

