Honda shows Civic Type R 2023 that will land in Brazil

After some teasers, Honda has finally revealed the new Civic Type R, which promises to be the most powerful ever, according to the brand.

The hot hatch, which will land in Brazil to compete with the Corolla GR in 2023, is based on the 11th generation Civic Hatchback.

To test the Type R’s 2.0-liter turbo engine and its six-speed manual transmission, Honda revved the machine on the Nürburgring track.

Regarding the look, it is possible to observe changes in the beehive-shaped front grille, highlighting the triple exhaust at the rear and red details in the cabin.

The manufacturer claims that the Civic has grown in length and width, as well as getting lower.

In all, there will be five colors available: Historic Championship White – an exclusive Type R finish revered by Honda enthusiasts -, Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Gray Pearl.

Pricing and additional details on the 2023 Civic Type R will be provided closer to launch later in the year.

Watch the promotional video below:

