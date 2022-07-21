Hormone replacement not linked to cancer recurrence, study shows

posted on 07/20/2022 06:00



As with some healthy women, common menopausal complications such as hot flashes, vaginal dryness and urinary tract infections can afflict breast cancer survivors. These discomforts can be alleviated by hormone replacement, but the safety of using systemic and vaginal estrogen among breast cancer survivors, particularly those with estrogen receptor-positive disease, remains unclear. An article published in the latest issue of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute states that this therapy is not associated with tumor recurrence.

Many clinicians warn breast cancer survivors against using menopausal hormone therapy after demonstrating an increased risk of disease recurrence in two trials from the 1990s. surveys from 30 years ago had serious limitations, including small sample sizes and short follow-up periods.

Now, researchers have investigated the association between hormone treatment with the risk of breast cancer recurrence and mortality in a large cohort of Danish postmenopausal women treated for early-stage estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer. The study included longitudinal data from a group of patients diagnosed between 1997 and 2004 with early-stage breast cancer.

Among 8,461 women who did not receive vaginal estrogen therapy or conventional hormone replacement therapy before their breast cancer diagnosis, 1,957 and 133 used these treatments, respectively, years after having had the disease. The researchers found an increased risk of recurrence or mortality in these groups.

“This large cohort study helps inform the nuances of discussions between clinicians and breast cancer survivors about the safety of vaginal estrogen therapy,” said Elizabeth Cathcart-Rake, who wrote an editorial to accompany the article. “The results suggest that breast cancer survivors with severe genitourinary symptoms can take vaginal estrogen therapy without experiencing an increased risk of breast cancer recurrence,” she wrote.