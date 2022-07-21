Hospital discloses Anitta’s health status after endometriosis surgery – 07/20/2022 – News

The Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, released a medical bulletin this Wednesday (20) about the health status of Anitta, who is hospitalized at the health unit due to endometriosis surgery. According to the note, there were “no complications” in the singer’s case.

“The Vila Nova Star Hospital, from Rede D’or, informs that the artist Anitta underwent surgery this Wednesday morning (7/20) to treat endometriosis at the unit, located in the south of the city of São Paulo. minimally invasive treatment lasted about four hours, without any complications”, begins the bulletin.

The document also informs that the singer “is in good clinical condition and will remain hospitalized at Vila Nova Star, where she was admitted last Monday (18). So far, there is no forecast of discharge”.

Anitta recently discovered that she suffers from endometriosis, a chronic inflammatory condition, caused by the abnormal growth of endometrial cells outside the uterus, which can cause bleeding, menstrual cramps, intense pain and infertility, among other complications. In some cases, like hers, surgical intervention is indicated.

scheduled surgery

Last Monday (18), Anitta published photos in Instagram stories alongside her boyfriend, Murda Beatz, and influencer Gessica Kayane, Gkay.

According to the singer herself, the surgery was already scheduled before the start of the international tour, which took place last month in 20 countries.

Anitta took the opportunity to talk about endometriosis, which, according to the artist, is “very common in millions of women around the world, but it is not as talked about as it should be”. “I’m fine, being well taken care of and I’ll keep everyone updated,” she finished.

Earlier this month, she revealed the diagnosis of the disease and said she should undergo surgery. “I’m here at the height of the most unbelievable events of my life one after the other, but I can’t smile for reasons of: we need to talk about endometriosis,” she wrote in a post on Twitter.

Also on Wednesday (20), actress and comedian Gkay used Instagram stories to update her friend’s health status: “Hey, my beautiful people who watch me, who adore me. My people, just to give a satisfaction for you. I’m missing here because I’m accompanying my ‘amiguitta’ in the hospital. As some people already know – and others don’t, and they asked me -, everything worked out, thank God”.

Gkay is one of Anitta’s companions during hospitalization. The singer even filmed her friend’s interactions with Beatz before the surgery, laughing at the two, because he doesn’t speak Portuguese and the actress isn’t fluent in English either. Both pretended to exchange a few words.

