Hospitalized for two days, Anitta remains without discharge after surgery







Anitta published photos before having the surgery Photo: SpinOff

Singer Anitta underwent surgery to treat endometriosis on the morning of this Wednesday, 20, and is recovering well, according to Hospital Vila Nova Star, from Rede D’or, located in the capital of São Paulo.

According to a note from the hospital, the surgery was performed on the morning of this Wednesday, the 20th, and lasted about four hours, without any complications. The procedure was considered minimally invasive.

“The singer is in good clinical condition and will remain hospitalized at Vila Nova Star,” the health unit said. Anitta was admitted last Monday, 18th, and has no high forecast so far. She is under the medical care of the team led by Professor Ludhmila Hajjar and the director general of the hospital, Pedro Loretti.

endometriosis

endometriosis It is a chronic inflammatory condition caused by the abnormal growth of endometrial cells outside the uterus, which can cause bleeding, menstrual cramps, intense pain and infertility, among other complications. In some cases, surgical intervention is indicated.

Before operating, the singer shared with her followers on Twitter some outbursts about the preoperative period. In one of the posts, she says that women suffer too much and wished strength for others who suffer from the same condition.