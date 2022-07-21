Hulk x Daronco: Atlético-MG demands dialogue on VAR audio and studies legal measures at STJD | athletic-mg

In the game that ended 0-0, and was filled with complaints from Atlético – request for three penalties – striker Hulk left Mineirão with harsh words. He said Anderson Daronco warned him to be careful what he said in the mixed zone. Galo continues to charge the refereeing commission to have access to the full VAR audio

– The way would be for us to file a “Notice of Infraction” against (Anderson) Daronco, through the STJD. This would be assessed by the Prosecutor’s Office. If she understands that there is a disciplinary fault, determined in the dialogue, we will have a case against Daronco in the STJD.

“May this arbitration commission provide us with the entirety of the dialogue between Daronco and Hulk”

Two days ago, the CBF released the VAR audios of Atlético-MG 0x0 São Paulo, with three revisions of possible penalties in favor of Galo, but none scored. Anderson Daronco did not go to the monitor. The dialogue between the whistle owner and Hulk is not in the material. Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético, questioned;

– Daronco does not go public to say if he threatened or not, what was the tone of the conversation. And no one from the arbitration committee says anything, as if nothing had happened. And he keeps on beeping. Is that reasonable? It is acceptable? It’s not defending Atlético or the Hulk. It’s defending Brazilian football! -he said.

The press conference of Atlético’s leaders relied heavily on the performance of the president of the CBF arbitration commission, Wilson Seneme. The demand for professionalization of the referees, and that the person responsible for the portfolio has a better dialogue with the clubs.

Sérgio Coelho even stated that he does not doubt the suitability of the whistle owners, and even denied that Galo will ask for Daronco’s removal from their matches.

– I know I will be criticized a lot. But I say what Atlético is suffering. And we will not suffer in silence. It is unacceptable for Atlético and other clubs not to be heard by the CBF arbitration commission – completed the alvinegro representative.

