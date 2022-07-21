Hungary may stop Finland and Sweden from joining NATO

Photo: JOHN THYS / AFP

This Monday (18), according to Turkish news agency Anadolu, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared in a speech to the country that Ankara may block the process of joining Sweden and Finland to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (NATO) “Turkey will block the candidacy of Finland and Sweden to join the Alliance if the Nordic countries do not keep their pledges on counterterrorism made last month. I repeat once again that if our demands are not met, the process will be frozen. We see that Sweden especially does not show an adequate reaction,” Erdogan said.

On the eve of the summit held by the Atlantic Alliance in Madrid, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum, which unblocked Ankara’s veto. From then on, negotiations began on the two countries’ accession to NATO, which agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism and arms smuggling, including taking measures against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK in the acronym). in Kurdish). In addition, the exchange of information and extradition between the parties was also agreed. “Our position is firmly expressed. The choice is the Nordic countries”, reiterated the Turkish leader.

The Nordic countries applied to join the military alliance after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But previously Turkey has opposed the accession process of Finland and Sweden citing its security concerns and due to the alleged support of these nations for the PKK. For Ankara, the PKK is considered a terrorist group, and even Erdogan has also accused Stockholm and Helsinki on several occasions of granting political asylum and providing weapons to the Kurds.