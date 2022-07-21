Hyundai shows new flying vehicle and aims to debut in 2028

Air mobility company of the Hyundai Motor Group, Supernal presented at the Farnborough International Airshow, in England, a new concept vehicle. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are designed for passenger travel within cities, with the start of commercial flights scheduled for 2028 in the United States. Europe and the UK will follow soon after.

The cabin has five seats and was created inspired by a helicopter, with two large doors on the sides. However, the exterior design has not yet been finalized and is displayed in the concept for demonstration purposes only.

Image: Disclosure

Inside, the seats are arranged 1+2+2, with a joystick integrated into the pilot’s seat. For passengers, the interior offers seat belts and smartphone holder behind the seats. There are also adjustable center consoles between the seats and touchscreens, with the largest behind the pilot’s seat.

Image: Disclosure

For the project and its supply chain, Hyundai Motor Group is working with more than 50 affiliated companies in the automotive, automotive parts, construction, robotics and autonomous driving sectors. The brand has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rolls-Royce with the aim of bringing all-electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cell technology to this air mobility market.

Hyundai did not mention a target price for its aircraft, but says it aims to make the cost of the project more affordable over the years.

