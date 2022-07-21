Hyundai unveils ‘flying car’ project for urban travel in the US from 2028 | Innovation

Hyundai has announced the second “flying car” project to be used commercially from 2028 in the United States and Europe. The presentation took place during the “Farnborough International Airshow”, in England, last Monday (18).

“Flying car” is, in fact, a kind of more comfortable helicopter that has attracted several companies around the world. The electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) is an aircraft that makes less noise and uses more propellers to fly.

1 of 4 ‘Flying car’ designed by Hyundai — Photo: Handout/Hyundai ‘Flying car’ designed by Hyundai – Photo: Disclosure/Hyundai

The first project had been presented in 2020 at CES, the largest technology fair in the world that takes place in Las Vegas, in the United States. Now, this second model is being developed by Supernal, Hyundai’s air mobility division.

The company works to certify eVTOL for commercial use in the United States starting in 2028 and in the European Union and United Kingdom thereafter. There is no price estimate yet.

“For Advanced Air Mobility to become a widespread mode of transport, every detail, from the passenger experience to regulations and infrastructure, needs to be addressed from the start and work in tandem with one another,” Jaiwon said in a statement. Shin, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal.

Leveraging automotive design

2 of 4 Hyundai’s flying car project — Photo: Disclosure/Hyundai Hyundai’s flying car project — Photo: Disclosure/Hyundai

The five-seat cabin concept provides clues to how the company is leveraging automotive design processes and materials to optimize the passenger experience and price.

According to Hyundai, the ergonomically contoured seats will aim to provide a cocoon-like environment for passengers.

“We are taking the time to create a safe and lightweight commercial eVTOL that provides our future passengers with the safety and comfort they find in their own cars,” added Shin.

3 of 4 Hyundai eVTOL — Photo: Disclosure / Hyundai Hyundai eVTOL — Photo: Disclosure / Hyundai

The seat consoles will be foldable and will mimic the car’s center consoles. In addition, the project provides for a charging station and storage compartment for personal items.

Handles built into the cab doors and seatbacks will aid entry and exit. A combination of lighting, including overhead lights inspired by automobile sunroofs, is also planned.

Still according to Hyundai, with sustainability as a priority, the cabin concept incorporates materials such as advanced recyclable carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic, durable vegetable leather, recycled plastic fabric and responsibly sourced woods.

The seat structure will also utilize excess raw material from the aircraft structure manufacturing process.