“I didn’t go, I was afraid”

Lucas Guimarães exposes David Brazil in an interview, and tells how he received a proposal from the promoter when he was already married to Carlinhos Maia

Carlinhos Maia’s husband, Lucas Guimarães, revealed in an interview that he received an “indecent proposal” from promoter and influencer David Brazil at the very beginning of his career. The chat took place on Wednesday’s “PocCast” (20), hosted by Alvaro Xaro and Lucas Guedez. During the conversation, Lucas assured that he received sexual advances from David in exchange for disclosure.

According to him, at the time he was looking for help from famous people to publicize a newspaper in Alagoas, who commanded together with Carlinhos. Then, he noticed the messages that came from David, who was already famous for being friends with several celebrities from all over the country. In the conversation, the promoter would have asked for intimate photos of Lucas in exchange for the requested disclosure.

Lucas said he turned down the proposal right away, but later he ended up sending photos – according to him, of someone else – and declared himself surprised, because David Brazil fulfilled his promise and made the disclosure with the support of celebrities of the caliber of Carolina Dieckmann and Viviane Araújo. The problem came later, when the promoter indicated that he would like to have a sexual encounter with Lucas.

“Was afraid”

Carlinhos Maia’s husband told how he reacted: “There was a time when I said: ‘David, the real thing is this: Carlinhos and I are a couple! And that’s not why I didn’t have sex with you, or I never did anything, it’s because that wouldn’t be me, to do that with you in exchange for something else”, he revealed, then saying that he didn’t consider going on the date: “No I went, I was afraid!”, he concluded.

Recently, Lucas Guimarães got involved in another controversy: he would have published on his official Instagram profile, which has more than 8 million followers, an alleged photo in which Carlinhos Maia appears naked. After realizing the mistake he made, the famous deleted the image and apologized, saying that he would have posted the photo “by accident”.