“I knew this would happen…;” Arão’s debut makes Fenerbahçe fans ‘shoot’ comments and situation reaches Flamengo fans

Flamengo is in seventh place in the Brazilian championship with 24 points and comes from three wins and two defeats in the last five matches played. The team from Rio de Janeiro is nine points behind the leader, palm treesand six of the first place in the relegation zone of the competition. With the opening of the transfer window, the board has been looking for good names in the market and has also been suffering from losses in the squad.

what is the case of William Arãowho has already made his debut with the shirt of Fenerbahcegives Turkey, and has been receiving much praise from fans of the new club. The midfielder performed safely and, because of that, he should become the absolute starter and one of the coach’s trusted men. Jorge Jesus.

In the social networksyou turkish fans soared over the performance of Aaron at the premiere. “I think William Arão was very good considering it was his first match”, highlighted a fan. “Just perfect WILLIAN ARAO… ��”, exclaimed another. “Playing with Jorge Jesus will do him good. Changing airs was good for everyone”, emphasized.

Other fan also highlighted that the defender surprised many people with the presented performance. “Willian Arao gave the message to people who were observed watching two videos on YouTube, I think he played perfectly even in his first game with the team, we got a very important player.”

During the presentation conference in the new team, Aaron talked about working with JJ and highlighted that he is used to playing under pressure. “I know Jorge Jesus very well, he likes the players to be focused all the time. There is no doubt that we are the best team in Turkey, I am used to playing under pressure. At my old club there was a lot of pressure, and we liked to respond to our fans”.