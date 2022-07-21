In wetlandnew stay of Juma (Alanis Guillen) on the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) it won’t be easy, in one more tense moment the girl will get annoyed with Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and with his father-in-law. The scenes are slated to air next week.

It all starts when Jove decides to leave the farm to go after the film with the photograph he took from the Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado). The decision will make the jaguar girl very angry and to prevent her from leaving the farm, Zé Leôncio will not think twice before locking her in a room.

Dissatisfied with the situation, she will threaten to become a jaguar: “Open here! lucky me! Or I will turn jaguar! Come on!”, he will say. Zé then won’t change his mind and won’t even show fear: “You can come the animal that was! More will come inside the room!”, leaving her alone.

Some time later, on the lower floor of the house, the residents will hear Juma’s revolt, who will start to break the objects in the room, leaving them scared. Then, it will be possible to hear a jaguar’s barking and this will leave them in shock. Sure he would control it in the loop, Zé will go up in the room ready to hold the beast, but when he gets there, he will come across the empty room: “If it was Juma, I don’t know… I only know that I locked her here in the room… And she ran away”.