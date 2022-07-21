‘I saw pictures of them kissing’

Renata Muller, ex-wife of Victor Pecoraro, made a statement on social networks last Wednesday night giving details of how she discovered the actor’s betrayal with Rayanne Morais, Latino’s ex-wife.

In a long video posted on Instagram, she said that the relationship began to unravel after he went to shoot the film “The Delivery” in the south of the country, with Rayanne, and says that she was uncomfortable with the intimacy between the two behind the scenes of the filming. .

“When he traveled to the South, everything was fine between us. There, he started to distance himself a lot from me, and I started to charge a lot, because I was alone to take care of our (two) daughters. stories and photos that he was posted with Rayanne… I told him that he is a married man and she is a single woman. He said he wouldn’t stay with Rayanne even if he was single…”, he reports.

Renata says that before the actor returned from filming the film, she was surprised by him with a request for separation.

“On June 7th, my birthday, he left the house, and I had all the revelations, I found several photos and videos of kisses between the two of them… He took her to meet his parents. And he kept denying it. … I asked if she was with her, if she had betrayed me, and he denied (…) He slept at her house on my birthday. I was in that state of shock. He didn’t come home until 4 pm the next day . I couldn’t stand the cynical look on his face and I told him to go to his lover’s house”, he reveals, continuing:

“I showed them the pictures and video of them kissing, and he said it was a scene from a movie. It’s a lie. They rented a post-movie house to spend a few days. Since my birthday, he’s lived with her, in Rio. I have proof”.

On the morning of this Thursday, the 21st, Renata made a series of videos in her stories telling about the pain of exposing this whole situation.

“It was good for me to be able to free myself from this situation and move on. I know it won’t be easy, as it hasn’t been. They were horrible days, the worst days of my life”, he said, crying.

Victor Pecoraro’s ex cries in video Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

understand the case

Last Tuesday, Victor Pecoraro went public to talk about the end of his 13-year marriage and his relationship with Rayanne Morais. At the time, the actor admitted that he and Latino’s ex-wife are together.

“When the decision to end my marriage was made for me, I opened myself up to live my life. And in that, Rayanne entered a new story, and not in the past, she was never part of my past, of my marriage. When I say that I rushed, it was related to the divorce papers that didn’t come out, but I was free and determined to live my new story and new choice. And today I find myself in a commitment with Rayanne, which we keep praying “, he clarified (watch the video below).

In another video, Victor admitted that he was wrong to get involved with Rayanne, while he was married to Renata Muller, mother of his two daughters. He claims that the relationship ended because of the constant fights between the couple.

“Since the beginning of our marriage, we were always very indifference, we always fought, we disrespected each other. There were so many hurts and so many fights, that both were hurt. But no one knew. We fought a lot”, justified.

Rayanne Morais called Victor Pecoraro’s wife a friend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Then Victor assumes he was too quick to get involved with Rayanne Morais.

“I lost Renata’s forgiveness for the rash attitude of getting involved with a person, but not separating myself. (…) I was wrong to have rushed to get involved with a person, while I should have waited for that, out of respect for my marriage for 13 years, but I was very hurt and didn’t want to wait. And it’s not about being Rayanne, it could have been anyone else. It’s about me opening my heart to get involved with someone else.”

Victor and Rayanne would have started the romance behind the scenes of the movie “The Delivery”, in March, and they have been together since then. The actress was married to Latino from 2014 to 2015 and was engaged to actor Douglas Sampaio.

Last weekend, the businesswoman from Rio de Janeiro, Sylvia Goulart, a friend of Renata, posted some videos in the stories stating that Rayanne would have been the pivot of the actor’s separation with Renata Muller.

“I spoke with Renata, who is my friend. She confirmed the separation. He has not yet separated from her on paper and is already living with the other, with the saint of the hollow stick”, said the businesswoman in the video. Jeez!

Sylvia still calls Rayanne “a friend of the jaguar” and shares a comment that the actress left in the past on Renata’s Instagram. “Beautiful, this friend of mine is very diva,” wrote Latino’s ex-wife.

Jeez! Advisor says that Rayanne Morais was the pivot of the separation Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In a comment on Instagram, the businesswoman says, without naming names, that there was betrayal. “I learned everything. It was really treason, people. How evil that ex-Latinete and ex-Douane to end up with homes, end up with happy people”, she wrote, also referring to Douglas Sampaio, with whom Rayanne had a relationship.

Rayanne and Victor started their romance behind the scenes of the movie “The Delivery” and have been together ever since. The actress was married to Latino from 2014 to 2015.

Victor Pecoraro with his ex-wife and with Rayanne Morais, his current girlfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Victor Pecoraro with his ex-wife and with Rayanne Morais, his current girlfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Victor Pecoraro is dating Rayanne Morais Photo: Reproduction/Instagram