‘I was evicted from a place I never set foot’, says Whindersson Nunes about court order to vacate rooms in SP | Sao Paulo

according to the g1 published, Whindersson was the subject of a court order that ordered the eviction of the two properties in São Paulo, after failing to make regular payments of rent and breaching the agreement to improve the space made with the owner.

In a post on Twitter, the comedian said he was being “evicted from a place he never set foot in” and insinuated that companies and people offer services to him for free, but then charge him without his knowledge.

“Last month I paid 8 thousand reais in stones for the garden, detail, I don’t have a garden, today I was evicted from a place I never set foot in, 16 thousand reais for ifood and I DON’T HAVE THIS APP, I eat the same food every day at the same times. (…) Half of all my monthly costs are ‘it doesn’t cost you anything’”, stated Whindersson Nunes.

In an official published statement also published on social media, the comedian’s advice stated that “the artist’s administrative management is carried out by an outsourced company and that he became aware of the existence of the properties by the media”.

The statement also states that “all measures to settle any pending issues have already been taken”.

The São Paulo Court of Justice upheld an action for the eviction of comedian, singer and youtuber Whindersson Nunes from two commercial rooms in São Paulo.

The decision of the 5th Civil Court of the Pinheiros Regional Forum, in the West Zone of the capital, is on July 6th. The document says that the owner of the property filed a lawsuit because payments are not being made regularly and because an obligation agreed between them was not fulfilled.

According to the sentence, Whindersson Nunes would have committed to install air conditioning units in the property, which he did not do.

The text also says that the comedian did not contest the action, “which induces the presumption of veracity of the facts alleged by the author. [do processo]”.

Thus, the judge in the case ordered Whindersson’s eviction with a period of 15 days for voluntary eviction, under penalty of compulsory eviction.