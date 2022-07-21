Ibovespa closes stable, with commodities falling and retailers rising; dollar rises 0.74%

The Ibovespa closed close to stability this Wednesday (20), rising 0.04%, to 98,286 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market managed to stay in the green but, however, did not advance as much as some of the benchmarks americans.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.16%, 0.59% and 1.58%, respectively.

“This Wednesday, there were not many relevant news in the economic scenario or the publication of data that affected the stock market”, comments André Luzbel, head SVN Investimentos equity investment. “What the market is looking at are the balance sheets of American companies”, he adds.

Last night, Netflix (NFLX34) brought results above consensus, which were well received by investors – shares closed up 7.36% on Nasdaq.

The dollar regained strength on the world stage. The DXY, which measures the strength of the US currency against other currencies, rose 0.35% to 107.06 points. In relation to the real, the dollar rose 0.74%, to R$5.46 in purchases and R$5.461 in sales.

“The dollar rises with investors eyeing the news in the next few days. Next week we have a decision on interest rates in the United States, with some directors talking about an increase of up to 1 percentage point of the fed funds. In this one, the European Central Bank must raise its rate for the first time in 11 years”, contextualizes Kaue Franklin, equity specialist at Aplix Capital.

According to Franklin, the Brazilian currency is also devaluing, partially, on account of news on the export front, with reports that Russia and Ukraine may be close to an agreement that ends export blocks, threatening the value of agricultural commodities (important for the Brazilian trade balance), and because of the noise regarding the controversy over the electoral system.

Despite the rise in the dollar, the Brazilian yield curve fell en bloc at the close of the regular session. DIs maturing in January 2023 had their rates retreating six basis points, to 13.86%, and those for the same month of 2025, 19 points, to 13.32%. DIs yields for 2027 and 2029 fell by 13 and 10 points, respectively, to 13.27% and 13.39%.

In part, the decline in DIs was due to the publication of the second preview of the IGP-M for July, which stood at 0.52%, compared to 0.55% in the first reading of the month.

The slight drop in commodities also helped. A barrel of Brent crude dropped 0.34% at US$106.98, and a ton of ore was down 0.37% at the Chinese port of Dalian at US$98.51.

“Still here, Petrobras announced yesterday a cut in the price of gasoline by R$0.20, from R$4.06 to R$3.86. The movement brings the price of fuel closer to its international parity, given the recent drop in oil, and may reduce the IPCA by 0.17 percentage points”, says Antônio Sanches, investment analyst at Rico.

Commodity companies were among the biggest drops by weight of the Ibovespa. Vale’s common shares (VALE3) dropped 2.16%, reflecting, in addition to the decline in ore, also the disclosure of its operational preview. Suzano’s common papers (SUZB3) were down 2.07%.

WEG (WEGE3), however, was a percentage highlight on the negative side of the Ibovespa, with its common shares falling 3.60%, after releasing the balance sheet for the second quarter.

On the positive side, growth companies and retailers were riding on the interest rate decline. The common shares of Locaweb (LWSA3), Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose 15.54%, 12.99% and 10.04%, respectively.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related