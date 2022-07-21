“If you want to investigate, we are free”, says Zé Neto after criticism for “donation”

Bolsonarista Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, complained about the criticism of the “donation” made by them to a hospital in the interior of São Paulo. The singer opened a question box on Instagram and, when asked about the episode, fired at what he calls “buzz”.

“Guys, it’s easy because I don’t care about that kind of thing. In fact, we do it from the heart, right? They are saying that we are doing this to clean up our bar. Clear the bar of what? My life is an open book and if you want to investigate, we are free to do so,” she said.

The country duo returned R$ 500,000 to the city hall of São José do Rio Preto after being criticized for receiving public money as a cache. Although the origin and destination of the amount are the same, they believe they made a donation.

Zé Neto claims that he frequently sends money to the city, but does not comment on donations. “Whenever we do a show here, we donate to the base hospital, to Santa Casa. We buy wheelchairs for nursing homes, we donate more than 3,000 chairs. Anyway, it’s like the bible says: what the left does, the right doesn’t need to know”, he justified.

Revolted by the criticism, he says that the authors of them are “people frustrated with life”. “These people are not fans of Zé Neto and Cristiano. It is much easier to criticize than to help, as we did and still do. But we don’t care, the dick is twisting”, he completes.