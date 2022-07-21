iFood and XP team up to raise BRL 100 million by 2025

With the objective of dealing with the shortage of manpower in the technology sector, which according to Brasscom should reach 530 thousand people by 2025, the iFood and the XP joined together as supporters of the Tech Movement, an initiative that already has more than 20 partners, including companies and institutions. The objective is to raise R$ 100 million over the next three years and direct the resources to social investment in education and technology.

“In the last year, we saw many companies investing in education, but with shares still very dispersed. Thus, we realize the importance of joining forces to help solve this deficit that the country lives in professional qualification in this area and that hinders the development of Brazil. Even expanding isolated efforts would not solve the problem. With this union, we hope to promote the meeting between talents who are just waiting for an opportunity, while contributing to a social transformation and the development of the country”, comments Fabrício Bloisi, President of iFood.

The initiative already accounts for R$5.2 million that will be invested in social impact projects. The Tech Movement will act based on three pillars: arouse interest in the area of ​​technology while still at school; to train and offer training to anyone interested in a career; and foster initiatives that support companies in their employability journey. As a priority, the beneficiaries will be people with an underrepresented profile in society and low-income people.

“Our objective is to contribute to making Brazil a prosperous country and a protagonist in terms of technology, with job and career opportunities for all Brazilians. Our big dream is to make a difference in the training of professionals who are prepared for the challenges of the new digital economy, in terms of technology, innovation and business. We believe that, through social investment, we can generate a structural impact in Brazil and this is transformational”, says Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc.

In addition to iFood and XP, the first sponsors, several companies were involved throughout the construction of the Movement, and 18 of them have already entered as sponsors, they are: Accenture, Arco Instituto, Grupo Boticário, Buser, Ci&T, Cubos Academy, Digital House, Behring Foundation, Gama Academy, Instituto Localiza, Kenzie Academy Brasil, Let’s Code, ONE (Oracle Next Education), RD – RaiaDrogasil, Rocketseat, Semantix, Telles Foundation and VTEX.

