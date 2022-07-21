Images by James Webb show how small we are – 07/20/2022 – Flavia Boggio

The James Webb Space Telescope had its first scientific observations released last week. The images, of galaxies billions of light years away, stunned the world. Just as they reached space territories never before explored, they took many people to existential planes never reached.

A quick look at the records makes us understand that we are just a grain of sand in an ocean that is just a grain of sand in countless grain-of-sand oceans. The good old “meaning of life”, lately despised, is once again questioned.

The images also lead us to question the meaning of God. If He really exists, what are his true goals? Wouldn’t it be busy creating billions of galaxy clusters, in different units of time and space? It is certainly a much more complicated job than worrying about a single cluster of cells called a human being, inhabitant of a flooded rock lost in the middle of the universe, called Earth.

The telescope’s records show images of stars from at least 13.1 billion years ago. It is worth remembering that the Big Bang occurred, according to scientific calculations, 13.5 billion years ago. This means that the record took place shortly after the Big Bang. Even so, there are those who believe that everything happens because God would be concerned with watching over us, judging and punishing us.

Also recorded was Stephan’s Quintet, a group of galaxies 290 million light-years away, approaching time and time in a cosmic dance. But there are still people who think that God is concerned with watching, on Earth, who dances and who has sex with whom.

The telescope recorded a giant exoplanet 1,150 light-years from here, with the presence of water vapor, which leaves the expectation that, in the coming months, life will be found somewhere. However, there are those who believe that God is busy condemning women who interrupt the formation of a small formation of cells in their wombs, on this small planet called Earth.

Spectacular images of the Carina nebula, a stellar nursery with stars forming 7,600 light-years from Earth, were also shown. But there is a president who believes that his government is “commanded by God”. All the more reason for management to be such a catastrophe. In fact, He doesn’t give a damn.