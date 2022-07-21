Impeachment law indicates that Bolsonaro committed ‘supercrimes’ of responsibility, analyzes FGV professor | The subject

According to Machado, the president’s attitudes during the meeting with the ambassadors are punishable:

use the government structure to campaign early;

lying on electronic voting machines;

try to prevent the exercise of rights and the performance of the Powers;

and inciting the Armed Forces against civilian institutions.

1 of 1 — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

“When we talk about framing the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro as a crime of responsibility provided for in the Constitution, whether in relation to the free exercise of other powers and the exercise of political rights, already anticipating a desire to disrespect the result of the elections, we is talking about two super crimes of responsibility that are there in the backbone of the system of controls that is imposed on a president of the Republic”, explains Machado.

Machado also explains why it seems so difficult for Bolsonaro to suffer the concrete consequences of what he said and did — a kind of shield that encompasses the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and the Chamber of Deputies.

“The Constitution, in fact, establishes different mechanisms for the prosecution of a President of the Republic, and part of these mechanisms depends on an authorization from the Chamber of Deputies and the performance of those who are in charge of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). our constitutional model, despite repeated accusations of crimes of responsibility, more than a hundred are there in the drawer of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, of the [Arthur] Lira, and of several criminal representations also against the President of the Republic, none of them had a necessary progress.”

“Which shows that we are at an especially serious stage in our history, because the possibility of a very serious rupture in our electoral process and in our democracy is anticipated, and the institutions that should act to contain this now do not seem to see such a threat. . And it cannot be expected that all responsibility falls solely and exclusively to the Federal Supreme Court. The PGR has its role that needs to be fulfilled, just as the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate also have their role to fulfill in these control mechanisms .”

LISTEN TOO: Bolsonaro lights up alert for ‘ambiguous blow’ when questioning electoral system, assesses Oliver Stuenkel

To clarify, point by point, the crimes that the president may have incurred and what consequences they entail, The Subject also heard from Luiz Fernando Pereira, general coordinator of the Brazilian Academy of Electoral Law and Politics.

In an interview with Renata Lo Prete, Pereira assessed that Bolsonaro’s “speech content” is even more compromising.

“The call of the state apparatus to make negative propaganda of the opponents is characterized.”