In BH, Nando Reis is booed after shouting ‘Bolsonaro out’

(credit: Prime Rock/Disclosure)

Singer Nando Reis was booed, after shouting “Bolsonaro out”, by the audience at the opening of the Prime Rock Brasil Festival, on the esplanade of Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte, last Saturday (7/16).

When opening the show, the singer took a stand against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

He began his speech by saying “those who have a heart know what they have to do: ‘out, Bolsonaro!'”, receiving applause and boos from the audience.

With the mixed reaction, Reis amended: “I am with the indigenous peoples, and whoever is booing is not getting anything”.

“We want peace, and we can’t have a man who wants war. Let’s stay in peace, there’s no reason to fight, there’s no death, there’s no weapon! You don’t have to have a gun, people, everyone is crazy!” declared before returning to singing.