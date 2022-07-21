In Fernandinho’s debut, Athletico runs over Atlético-GO and approaches his best turn in history | athletico-pr

Atletico thrashed the Atletico-GO by 4-1, on Wednesday, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, inside the Arena da Baixada. The Hurricane has one more game to reach its best campaign in the first round, in the era of running points.

With 31 points and in fourth place, the Atletico team has nine wins, four draws and five defeats. There are 24 goals in favor and 18 conceded. The utilization is 57.4%. Atlético-MG can still overtake him in the complement of the round.

The current campaign is close to 2013, when it finished in second place and with 33 points.. At the time, the red-black team finished in third place. (See full table below)

In other words, Athletico will make the biggest shift in their history if they beat Botafogo away from home, on Saturday.

Athletico year after year after 18 games – Brasileirão Edition table position Punctuation how it ended 2003 17th place 22 points 12th place 2004 8th place 27 points 2nd place 2005 15th place 22 points 6th place 2006 18th place 19 points 13th place 2007 17th place 22 points 12th place 2008 14th place 20 points 13th place 2009 14th place 21 points 14th place 2010 9th place 24 points 5th place 2011 17th place 17 points 17th place (relegated) 2013 2nd place 33 points 3rd place 2014 11th place 24 points 8th place 2015 7th place 29 points 10th place 2016 7th place 30 points 6th place 2017 10 placed 23 points 11th place 2018 17th place 18 points 7th place 2019 9th place 26 points 5th place 2020 19th place 16 points 9th place 2021 7th place 25 points 14th place

*The survey considers the first 18 games played in 2020 in the Brazilian, and not the first 19 rounds, as the game against Atlético-MG, for the sixth round, was postponed.

1 of 1 Fernandinho celebrates in Athletico vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF Fernandinho celebrates in Athletico vs Atlético-GO — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

The fight for the top of the table, one point behind leader Palmeiras, who is still playing in the round, involves the arrival of Luiz Felipe Scolari. Under his command, in 13 matches in Serie A, there are seven wins, four draws and only two defeats.

In Baixada, for example, Felipão doesn’t know what it’s like to lose: three wins and three draws. In the season in general, the coach’s unbeaten record remains at home, with eight wins and three draws.

It is worth mentioning that the athletican commander has used mixed teams in some games of the Brasileirão. Scolari has prioritized knockout tournaments, such as Copa do Brasil and Libertadores – Hurricane is in the quarterfinals in both.

Before Felipão, Athletico had three defeats with Alberto Valentim (São Paulo) and Fábio Carille (Atlético-MG and América-MG), in addition to victories with Fábio Carille (Flamengo) and Ceará (Wesley Carvalho, interim).

Felipão for Athletico in Serie A

Fluminense 2×1 Athletico Athletico 2×1 Avai Cuiabá 0x1 Athletico Athletico 2×2 Santos Youth 1×3 Athletico Fortress 0x0 Athletico Athletico 1×1 Corinthians Coritiba 0x1 Athletico Athletico 4×2 Bragantino Palmeiras 0x2 Athletico Goiás 2×1 Athletico Athletico 0x0 Inter Atletico 4×1 Atletico-GO

This mentality of ours needs to be worked on so that we can have a more regular team, in every way. Of course I get mad, I want to win, but with a little more consistency. — Felipão, in a press conference

Against Atlético-GO, Athletico had an overwhelming start, with two goals in 13 minutes of play. Cuello took advantage of Khellven’s cross, while Canobbio scored after Terans’ individual play.

The advantage gave the necessary tranquility for the Hurricane to remain dominant and still scare Terans kicks to defenses by Ronaldo and Canobbio over the crossbar.

The Dragon responded with shots from afar that did not jeopardize the red-black goal. The exception was a first strike by Wellington Rato that went close to the crossbar after a corner.

Atlético-GO came back with three changes, scared right away with one minute and stopped in great defense of Bento. But the Hurricane was needed afterwards. Terans dominated with class, kicked without dropping the ball and scored a goal: 3-0.

Athletico still had two more chances in a row to score the fourth goal. On the other side, the Dragon even tried and discounted after Fernandinho’s entry, at 26, with Kelvin taking advantage of the counterattack. The Goiás team was excited, offered some danger, but Athletico settled the bill in stoppage time: Fernandinho put it in the area, and Léo Cittadini closed the score: 4 to 1.