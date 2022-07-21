In ‘Pantanal’, Maria Bruaca becomes Eugênio’s helper in the hut: ‘Vai secura’

The column shows, at first hand, the image of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) after another turning point in the life of Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia), in “Pantanal”. In the next chapters of the novel, Tenório’s wife (Murilo Benício) will be overjoyed after she starts working with Eugênio (Almir Sater) on the boat that crosses the river and takes supplies to the Pantanal.

The twist happens after the villain discovers the woman’s affair with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and kicks her out of the house. Maria tries to shoot the farmer, but doesn’t hit the target. At this moment, she decides to embark aimlessly on the punt. Even leaving Guta worried, Maria is happy with her new condition.

Maria is involved by Alcides Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

For Isabel Teixeira, the character will reevaluate her entire trajectory. “I think Maria Bruaca lost ground when she found out that Tenório had another family. She lost ground when she discovered that what she had believed was her marriage for 30 years had, in reality, always been an illusion. That she lived alone all this time. She lost ground when she realized that what she thought was normal in their relationship was actually moral abuse. Since then, she has lived balancing on an earthquake in that house. And it is in the shack that she will remake, restore, reformulate her life”, analyzes the actress, who anticipates the housewife’s next emotions: “Maria will remake the ground where she will step on for as long as she remains in the shack. About the water. Water is feminine. And it is on the water that she will begin to find herself again. Eugênio will be her partner on this journey. And the cure will come through water and music.”

Tenório (Murilo Benício), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Guta (Júlia Dalavia). Photo: Fabio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

With Maria out of the house, Tenório decides to bring Zuleica (Aline Borges) and her other two youngest children to the farm for good.

