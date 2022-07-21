In search of leadership: Atlético-MG prepares debuts for Pavón, Kardec and Pedrinho against Cuiabá | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG faces Cuiabá this Thursday, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, and can take the lead in the competition, as long as they win their game and count on Palmeiras’ defeat against América-MG. It will be the chance for three new Rooster players to appear. The reinforcements Alan Kardec, Pedrinho, Cristian Pavón and are related. Opportunity for debuts at Arena Pantanal. Jemerson stayed in BH, however, but is at the IDB.

In the case of the attacking trio, it is almost seven months without an official match. Only Kardec entered the field in 2022, and even then, for a match on the first day of the year. Jemerson, on the other hand, hasn’t played for three months, but he’s the one with the most recent official game among his reinforcements (see below).

Cristian Pavón generates great expectations, at the same time he will seek rhythm of play. After all, he hasn’t played since the end of December 2021. In addition, he needs to serve six games of suspension in Libertadores and, even if he appealed, he can only reinforce Galo in the Brazilian.

Alan Kardec, Atlético-MG striker

In the case of Pedrinho, Atletico made a direct agreement with Shakhtar, and the striker will not have to comply with FIFA’s determination, which said that players who left Ukraine under a suspended contract can only be registered with the new clubs from 1 August. .

He played in the last Champions League, he was one of the highlights of the Ukrainian club in the League, but, due to the Russia-Ukraine War, he did not play in 2022. All four Atlético reinforcements came “free”, that is, without the acquisition of economic rights with other clubs.

Defender’s Last Game it was on april 24, in the 34th round of the French Championship. He was sent off the field in Metz’s loss to Stade Brestois. Shortly afterward, Jemerson and Metz reported a mutual agreement to terminate the contract. There were 15 games in Ligue 1.

Jemerson returned to Atlético after six years

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the striker did not play officially in 2022. His last match for Shakhtar was in December 11, 2021, in a 2-1 win against FK Oleksandriya. In the Ukrainian championship, Pedrinho added 11 matches, with three goals and two assists. He also played in the Champions League, in the same group as Real Madrid, which would be the champion.

Once a regular for Boca Juniors, the striker chose not to renew his contract, which ended on June 30. Therefore, he was removed from the first team and also did not make an official match this year. His last performance in Boca It was December 14th, friendly match against Barcelona in honor of Diego Maradona. A few days before, the last official match (11/12), when he scored two goals in the 8-1 victory against Central de Córdoba.

Pavón still has punishment to serve in Libertadores

The striker left China after a long period, when his contract at Shenzhen expired. His last official match was on January 1, 2022. For the Chinese Championship, he scored the winning goal, from a penalty, against Hebei FC. Kardec made 19 games in China’s 2021 season, with 12 goals and 3 assists.

