Infinix NOTE 12 PRO and 12 PRO 5G arrive on AliExpress at promotional price

The Infinix NOTE 12 line recently gained two new members and the devices have been drawing the world's attention for delivering good specifications at a low price. Taking advantage of the opportunity and interest of the Brazilian public, Infinix is ​​releasing the sales of the new Infinix NOTE 12 PRO and NOTE 12 PRO 5G on AliExpress. The devices feature the AMOLED display, the 108 MP main camera and even the MediaTek chipset. Want to know more? Then scroll down!

















Infinix NOTE 12 PRO 5G

Starting with the most powerful device in the family, the Infinix NOTE 12 PRO 5G has a striking design with its camera module that stands out on the back. The device was announced with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that has FHD+ resolution and a teardrop notch to accommodate the 16 MP front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone features the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and it works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, the consumer can still expand the RAM with another 5 GB, while there is a MicroSD card slot. On the rear set of cameras, the Infinix NOTE 12 PRO 5G features a 108 MP main camera with night mode. The secondary lens serves for depth effect and has 2 MP, while the macro also shares the same resolution. The 5,000 mAh battery completes the set with support for 33W fast charging, while the operating system is Android 12. The smartphone still has a 5G connection, DTS-certified stereo sound, is dual-SIM and has a fingerprint reader on the side.

Infinix NOTE 12 PRO 5G

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with drop notch.

MediaTek Dimension 810 Platform

8GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM

128GB expandable storage with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, USB-C and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

Infinix NOTE 12 PRO

Featuring a distinctive design, the new Infinix NOTE 12 PRO is the first smartphone in the world to deliver a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. In addition, it also stands out for maintaining the 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that has FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is sold with 8GB of RAM, but it can be expanded with another 5GB thanks to the virtual RAM feature. This makes the NOTE 12 PRO have 13GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage by default. When it comes to your cameras, the Infinix NOTE 12 PRO has a 108 MP main sensor to ensure good quality photos in all environments. In addition, there is also a lens dedicated to the depth effect and one for Artificial Intelligence, which helps in identifying scenarios. Like the 5G variant, the Infinix NOTE 12 PRO also has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Android 12 and NFC for contactless payments. The manufacturer also highlights that its XOS 10.6 interface was developed with user privacy in mind. In addition, the cell phone has DTS stereo sound and features designed for gamers.

Infinix NOTE 12 PRO

6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole

MediaTek Helio G99 Platform

8 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, USB-C and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

Where to buy?