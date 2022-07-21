“Information that reached me”; VP moves more than 1/2 team and sectorist delivers Corinthians starting lineup with Yuri Alberto and +2

This Wednesday (20), the Corinthians face the coritiba, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Vitor Pereira needs to react in the competition after being defeated by Ceará, away from home, by 3 to 1 and falling to fourth place in the classification table.

For the confrontation, the Portuguese coach will have some news. Goalkeeper Cássio, who was left out in the match against Vozão, should have no complications and will start the match. The doubt is on the right side, with Fagner or Rafael Ramos, but the surprise was for the attack.

According to journalist Luís Fabiano, from the portal ‘Meu Timão’, Yuri Alberto will start his debut for Corinthians tonight. The player was hired on loan from Zenit and will be alongside Roger Guedes, owner of the attack. Maycon and William should also start.

In comparison to the confrontation against Ceará, Donelli, Méndez, Fábio Santos, Du Queiroz, Adson, Giuliano and Mosquito should stay on the field. Shirt 11 won a sequence with Vitor Pereira, but now loses space in the middle. Thus, Timon must begin with Cassio; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Roni and Maycon; Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.