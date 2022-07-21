Intel Arc A770 GPU runs games at 1440p overclocked at 2.5 GHz in new video

You will be surprised at the performance difference between DX 11 and DX 12

Intel has been slowly revealing more of its Arc Alchemist graphics cards. After showing the reference model of the A770, it’s time to take a cursory look at what the high-end SKU is capable of. A new video from the Linus Tech Tips channel shows that the GPU does much better in DirectX 12 and talks about optimization levels in terms of drivers and more.

Linus used two identical systems, equipped with a Core i9-12900KS, 32GB DDR5-4800 and the Arc A770 GPUeach running the same game on different APIs, DX 11 and DX 12. The result is quite curious and shows how much there is to be done in relation to Intel’s video drivers.

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, performance doubles from DX11 to DX12, leaving from 39 FPS to 80 FPS. This is because Intel has prioritized optimization for the DX12 API in their video driver. Although many games today use this API, as Linus himself shows, the most played games on Steam use DX 9 and DX 11.

Intel explains how to optimize the drivers

Intel’s Tom Peterson explains that the company has a so-called “three tiers” strategy in relation to optimizing its drivers for specific games. He says the first group “is going to blow everyone away on price/performance.” That is, they will deliver the best performance for the lowest price in this group.

The games that belong to this group 1 are popular titles that use DX 12, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Fortnite and F1 2021. The A770 ran the latter at 1440p above 150 FPS, reaching 199 FPS. Only Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the racing game had the performance metrics revealed. Linus says he felt Cyberpunk 2077 running at 60 FPS set to high at 1440p.

Intel Arc graphics cards will compete with GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and Radeon RX 6650 XT

The second group concerns less optimized games, which use the DirectX 12 and Vulkan APIs. The third group, as you can imagine, talks about games made in DX 11 or older versions, where the drivers are not optimized at all.

Linus says that Intel will charge its cards based on Tier 3, that is, based on low performance. This means that even the Arc A770, a top-of-the-line GPU, should come cheaper than its direct competitors, which according to leaks are the cards NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 6650 XTplates in the range of US$ 400.

Closing the video, Linus still overclocks the A770. It increases the GPU clock to 2500 MHz with power capping at 190 W. But Intel’s software is, in Tom Peterson’s words, “buggy”, and doesn’t show data correctly, such as GPU usage at 4%. When I raise the overclock a little more, reaching 285 W, the game and the program crash and close.

Even after all this, Intel still hasn’t provided details on the high-end Arc A770 GPU configurations, availability, and pricing. We will have to wait even longer. At least we know they exist.

