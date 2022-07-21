Inter draws with São Paulo and plummets in the Brasileirão table

On Wednesday night, Inter hosted São Paulo, in a game valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. In a busy confrontation from the first minute, the tie prevailed and the result ended in 3 x 3. The result consolidated the ninth red-hot draw in the competition and made Mano Menezes’ team finish at night in sixth place in the national competition.

The first moment of the match perfectly illustrated what the match was all about. After four minutes, Pedro Henrique took the chance and opened the scoring. However, in the next move, Nikão tried to leave everything the same.

The two goals in ten minutes were just a sample of what would be the confrontation. Still in the 30th minute of the first stage, Pedro Henrique scored again. The attacking midfielder was the most astute in the small area and took advantage of the cross coming from the left. However, Nikão once again took advantage of the colorada defense’s blunder and tied the score.

There was time left for Inter to get back in front of the scoreboard. This time, Alemão received a pass from Edenilson and was brought down in the area and the referee awarded a penalty. The shirt 8 colorado converted without chances for the tricolor archer.

Second half between Inter and São Paulo was busy

As in the first half, the second half was extremely busy. However, the stage reserved only one goal, which was scored by Luciano. After that, São Paulo continued under pressure, as did Mano’s team, but the six goals were the limit of the exciting match.

The next match will be on Sunday, against Palmeiras, in a game that ends the first round of the Brasileirão.