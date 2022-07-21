iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6 are released!

Just over a week after releasing the versions Release Candidate of operating systems (including additional ones: 1, 2) — and after five test versions — Apple finally released today the iOS 15.6 (compilation 19G71 ), O iPadOS 15.6 (ditto), the macOS Monterey 12.5 ( 21G72 ), O watchOS 8.7 ( 19U66 ), O tvOS 15.6 ( 19M65 ) it’s the HomePod 15.6 Software (ditto) for everyone who has compatible devices.

In addition to the above systems, Apple also released the macOS Big Sur 11.6.8 (compilation 20G730 ).

As we have explained in recent weeks, these versions do not present significant news, since Apple is already working on the test versions of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 — which should arrive in September/October and already have a public beta. Instead, updates only bring traditional bug fixes and incremental improvements.

In the case of iOS, it is worth noting that version 15.6 adds a new feature in the Apple TV app that allows you to restart broadcasting a sporting event even if it has already started, as well as options to pause, rewind and fast forward.

Here are the changelogs of the systems:

iOS 15.6 includes improvements, bug fixes, and security updates. The TV app adds the option to restart, pause, rewind or fast forward a live game that has already started

Fixes an issue where Tweaks could continue to show that the device storage was full even when there was space available

Fixes an issue where braille devices could be slow or unresponsive when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab could go back to a previous webpage iPadOS 15.6 includes improvements, bug fixes, and security updates. The TV app adds the option to restart, pause, rewind or fast forward a live game that has already started

Fixes an issue where Tweaks could continue to show that the device storage was full even when there was space available

Fixes an issue where braille devices could be slow or unresponsive when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab could go back to a previous webpage

Fixes an issue where the iPad mini (6th generation) might not detect a charger or other USB‑C accessory Some features may not be available in all regions or Apple devices. macOS Monterey 12.5 includes improvements, bug fixes, and security updates. The TV app adds the option to restart, pause, rewind or fast forward a live game that has already started

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab could go back to a previous webpage Some features may not be available in all regions or Apple devices. This update includes important improvements, bug fixes, and security updates. Software version 15.6 includes Siri voice recognition support in Mandarin (Mainland China, Taiwan), Cantonese (Mainland China, Hong Kong) and Japanese (Japan). This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

Additionally, the update also fixes a bug in iOS Settings that caused the system to display a false storage full alert, as well as another issue in Mail that caused Braille devices to slow down when navigating text. Safari, in turn, no longer has the bug that made the browser return to a previous page without the user’s command.

It is always worth remembering that, although they may not have great news, these updates bring greater stability and security to Apple’s operating systems. So it’s always a good idea to update your device as soon as possible.

Here are also support articles with the security changes for the new systems:

For those interested, here are the direct links to manually download/install the final iOS/iPadOS 15.6 builds:

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad (9th generation) 10.2 inch

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad (8th generation) 10.2 inch

11-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generations), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generations)

iPad Pro (1st generation), iPad Pro (2nd generation) 12.9-inch

iPad (5th generation), iPad (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (7th generation) 10.2 inch

iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2

9.7-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

In case you have doubts about how to perform the updates, we list below the articles with the complete step by step for each of the systems:

Good updates! 😉