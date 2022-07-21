Is Valley No Longer A Good Buy? What’s up?

Vale’s share (VALE3) has been one of the most sought after by investors for years. It is always among the most traded. But, according to the American bank Goldman Sachs and Itaú BBA, it is no longer as good a business as it used to be. Today (20), the company’s shares were trading down 3.41%, at R$ 66.53, per around 11:45 am.

That’s because the mining company revised down its production forecast for this year. See what experts say about the mining company.

Worse perspective for the future The Brazilian multinational published that its forecast of iron ore production for the full year of 2022 is expected to be approximately 7% lower than expected, falling to something between 310 and 320 million metric tons per year (MTPA).

The previous estimate was 320 to 335 million metric tons per year. Regarding copper, Vale is also expected to produce around 19% less than expected.

With this, the forecast is that Vale’s iron ore production is not expected to grow compared to 2021, “which is disappointing and will likely fuel investor concerns about the company’s ability to resume activities to pre-Bumadinho levels. , of 385 million tons”, published Goldman Sachs, in a report for investors, referring to the tragedy that occurred in the mining town in 2019, when a mining tailings dam burst, killing 270 people.

Itau BBA published, in a statement to shareholders, that the downward revision of the iron ore production guidelines signals operational challenges for Vale to reach its long-term target, which is 400 million metric tons per year.

In other words, it’s hard now and shouldn’t get better soon.

In addition to the worsening production forecast, Vale announced yesterday that the volume of iron ore sales in the second quarter increased by 23% compared to the first three months of the year, which were no longer strong – 3% below the estimate of the BBA.

What is happening in the world? The price of iron ore had been breaking records in 2021. But the price halved just last year.

Currently, China is by far the main buyer of iron ore in the global market. Most of the material goes to the production of steel that feeds the gigantic Chinese construction sector. However, the crisis in the country’s real estate sector and the zero-tolerance policy against covid-19 affect all sectors of the Chinese economy.

It’s not just China that is in trouble. In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the risk of a global recession, especially amid rising interest rates in the United States, the largest economy on the planet. The risk of recession has caused a devaluation of metal and energy commodities. With weak economic activity, the demand for such inputs tends to decrease.

What to do with stocks? O Goldman Sachs and Itaú BBA reclassified Vale’s shares (VALE3) to neutral: if you don’t have, better not invest, and if you bought, now is not the best time to sell.

The analysis house Eleven was also not satisfied with the results. She expected an improvement in sales, due to the seasonality of the period. Therefore, the reduction in the forecast of ore and copper production is negative for the company. But even so, Eleven still recommends purchase, with a target price for VALE3 of BRL 112.