Isis Valverde poses in a bikini and gives an indiscreet close-up of her panties: “So I fall in love”

Isis Valverde poses in a low-cut bikini and almost shows too much when zooming in on her crotch

the beautiful Isis Valverde is on vacation in Greece and took the opportunity to share some clicks from his trip on social networks this Wednesday (20).

The muse appeared in a paradisiacal setting wearing a bikini, a skirt and a bathing suit. Boldly, she even zoomed in on the bottom of her bikini, which was covered by the tiny, printed miniskirt. Letting part of her crotch show, the cat almost showed too much. Can it?

Very skinny, she didn’t hide her dry body and super healed belly. With no filter and no makeup, she posed very naturally with her hair down.

In the photos, she showed the view of the Greek island and even a little bit of one of the meals she had there, where she ate fish and drank wine. How chic!

“Greece”she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, she received a shower of praise: “What woman”said one. “Wonderful”said another. “For Isis, so I fall in love”joked one more.

WOW!

Divine Muse, the actress Isis Valverde made a splash on social media this Wednesday (6th) by sharing more impeccable clicks of her sculptural body. At 35, the model showed no mercy for her followers and showed her enviable curves only in a bikini.

Now living in California, in the United States, the beauty published a series of clicks from the latest events of her trip. However, it was the first that drew sighs from admirers.

It’s just that she posed only in a very bold black thong. Practicing her round butt, she left her belly flat on display and even showed off the tattoo she has on her rib, near her bust.