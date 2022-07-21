IT WENT OUT! Flamengo announces squad for match against Juventude – Flamengo – News and Flamengo match

Dorival Júnior sends the main team to the field

After resting the main holders over the weekend, coach Dorival Júnior confirmed Flamengo’s lineup with full force for the game against Juventude, starting at 20:30 (Brasília time), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place at Mané Garrincha Stadium, in the country’s capital, and has as a novelty the debut of Everton Cebolinha, on the bench.

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.

Hugo, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas, Daniel Cabral, Victor Hugo, Matheus França, Lázaro, Everton Cebolinha and Vitinho.

The starting 11 bring good memories to the red-black fan. It was with this squad that Flamengo passed Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil, last Wednesday (13), with an above-average performance. So that Dorival Júnior can send this team to the field, the coach counts on the returns of Gabigol (after suspension) and David Luiz (recovered from knee pain). The big news of the night is the striker Everton Cebolinha, regularized last Monday (18), who will be an option on the bench.

On the other hand, Mengão will not have Diego Ribas, Diego Alves, Matheus França, Marinho, Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, all delivered to the Medical Department. Also regularized on Monday (18), Chilean Arturo Vidal did not travel to Brasília, as he was improving his physical shape. The expectation is that the steering wheel will only act in the last week of July.

Flamengo and Juventude face each other at different times of the competition. While Mais Querido occupies the seventh place and comes from three wins in the last four games, the gauchos are in the last position and have not won in eight games. The duel of opposites is shown all over Brazil at the Premiere, but Mengão’s hottest broadcast is on Youtube from Coluna do Fla. The ‘brabo’ Rafa Penido will be in charge of the narration, with comments by Tulio Rodrigues, and reporting by Bruno Villafranca and Paula Mattos.